FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Florence man is facing several charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a University of North Alabama dorm room.

Court records show Joshua Caleb De La Hoz, 19, was arrested and charged Tuesday with two felonies, three misdemeanors and an underage drinking violation.

He faces a total of six charges:

Felony first-degree sexual abuse

Felony domestic violence strangulation/suffocation

First-degree unlawful imprisonment

Underage drinking

Underage sale/permit of alcohol

Interfering with domestic violence emergency call

According to court records, the victim told police that she knew De La Hoz and he came to her dorm room at Mattielou Hall on Monday, February 14 with alcohol. The records show both drank alcohol and De La Hoz made advances to her.

In the records, the victim said she refused his advances and moved to another area of the room to get away from De La Hoz but he followed her. The victim told police De La Hoz held her down and assaulted her, leaving bruises on her neck and legs.

De La Hoz told police in his interview that he put his hand on her throat but “didn’t squeeze that hard.”

Court records also state the victim made it to the bathroom and De La Hoz left the dorm room at that time.

A court date has not been set for De La Hoz at this time.