FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities have removed a young girl from a situation after a bystander reported a man tried to sell her to them.

Florence Police say they went to check on the girl’s welfare after the complainant told them a man in an Escalade stopped him in the parking lot and tried to sell him jewelry and a young girl sitting in the back seat.

FPD officers pulled the alleged vehicle over in Muscle Shoals.

Investigators charged the driver, Gunici Ionut, with promoting prostitution. The Department of Human Resources came and took custody of the girl.

This case is still under investigation, if you have any information contact Det. Flippo at (256) 760-6562.

Gunici Ionut is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.