COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Muscle Shoals man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter following a fatal shooting late Sunday night.

According to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Donquis Jamar Brewer, from Florence, was killed in a shooting in the eastern part of the county.

34-year-old Marcus Reshard Andrews has been charged with manslaughter as well as shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing argument between the two men.

Andrews was taken to the Colbert County Jail and his bond was set at $60,000.