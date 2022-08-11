LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was charged with arson Thursday in connection to a fire and robbery at a Shoals restaurant earlier this week, according to law enforcement.

The fire happened at Kelley’s Cafe in the Cooley’s Corner community last weekend. Investigators say the suspect allegedly stole a bag of money and set the building on fire via the kitchen stove. No injuries were reported in the blaze.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, numerous tips came in about the incident.

Deputies say Christopher Lynn Jordan, 42, of Central Heights, was identified as a suspect and arrested on Thursday, August 11 in connection to the fire.

Jordan was charged with second-degree arson, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree theft of property, second-degree marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jordan was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail on a $49,000 bond.