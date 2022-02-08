SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has been charged in connection to a shooting over the weekend in Sheffield.

27-year-old Preston Behel from Florence was charged with attempted murder with a bond set at $750,000, according to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry.

Saturday night Sheffield Police were called to an apartment complex and found a man with a gunshot wound to the hip. He was flown to Huntsville Hospital and was last reported in stable condition.

Behel is being held at the Wayne County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office for evading arrest in Tennessee with a bond of $2,500.

Chief Terry said, “As the investigation continues more arrests are possible.”