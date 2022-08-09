FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has been arrested in connection with multiple criminal investigations.

Florence Police say they have tied Fredrick Livingston to two stolen vehicles, exploiting an elderly woman and credit card fraud.

Investigators say in January, Livingston bought a car from a local business, never made a payment, and refused to return the vehicle. Livingston is charged with first-degree theft of property in this case.

In February, investigators said Livingston talked an elderly woman into giving out her debit card and PIN number, which he then used to make multiple withdrawals totaling about $580. Livingston is charged with six counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, third-degree theft of property, and second-degree financial exploitation of an elderly person.

On August 8, FPD officers were called to Magnolia Gardens about a stolen vehicle. The owner of the car told police she was visiting her neighbor and noticed her keys and phone were gone when she got back. Officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the stolen car and made a traffic stop on Court Street. The driver, Frederick Livingston is charged with first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary in this investigation.

Frederick Livingston was taken to the Lauderdale County Jail where he is being held on a $52,000 total bond.