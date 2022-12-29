FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Florence Police Department (FPD) responded to a report of an assault at a local business on Dec. 28.

According to FPD, around 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 28, officers responded to a call on the 400 block of South Court Street. The call reported that an employee had been assaulted with a metal bar.

Police said Brian Keith Hines and his coworker had gotten into an argument that resulted in Hines hitting the victim in the head with a metal bar. The victim was taken to North Alabama Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Hines turned himself into FPD on Dec. 29. He was charged with second-degree assault and booked into Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.