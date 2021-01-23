Man arrested in Florence murder

FLORENCE, Ala. – A man has been charged with murder after a Saturday shooting left another man dead.
Florence Police said James David Hall, 59, was arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting earlier in the day.
Officers were called to the 500-block of South Cedar Street and found a man shot. Officers rendered aid until Shoals Ambulance arrived.
The victim was taken to North Alabama Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Hall was taken to the Lauderdale County Jail on the murder charge and booked into the jail on a $150,000 bond.