MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Muscle Shoals Police Department (MSPD) says it has arrested a man in connection with reports of numerous vehicle burglaries.

MSPD said it arrested Anthony Keith Hollins in connection with multiple burglaries reported on Thursday and Friday. Hollins is charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and two counts of first-degree theft of property.

The department said the vehicle burglaries took place in and around the Center Point subdivision. MCSO said multiple residents provided security footage of the incidents which appeared to depict the same individual, later identified as Hollins, taking part in the incidents.

The department said that at 2:45 p.m. Friday detectives located Hollins outside a business near the intersection of Avalon and Harding Avenues. MSPD said when deputies attempted to stop Hollin’s vehicle he fled ad a brief pursuit began. The pursuit ended five minutes later near Southgate Mall.

MSPD said Hollins was taken into custody and it was discovered the vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen by the Sheffield Police Department.

Hollins is currently being held in the MSPD jail.