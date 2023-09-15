COLBERT COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says a man has been arrested in connection with a gun found at Cherokee Elementary School on Thursday.

CCSO said Randy Keller, 38, of Cherokee, was arrested Thursday and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with the incident.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that arrest to News 19 Friday, just a day after a student was found with a gun at the elementary school.

Colbert County Schools Superintendent Chris Hand confirmed the gun was found in a student’s backpack and quickly secured at Cherokee Elementary School Thursday morning.

Investigators said the student did not seem to have any idea the gun was in their backpack before they found it. Sheriff Eric Balentine said the student didn’t touch the gun and quickly alerted their teacher as soon as they saw it.

“To start his day he opened his backpack and discovered a firearm in which time he immediately notified his teacher,” He said. “Our SRO took care of the weapon and made sure it was clear and safe. It was determined by my investigators that they feel that the parent was possibly responsible for the weapon being in the backpack.”

Balentine added that the gun was loaded when it was found, but stressed that the school was never in any danger and ultimately the student acted properly.

“The schools were never in any immediate danger,” he said. “The child did the right thing in our opinion and that’s what we want our kids to know. It doesn’t have to be a school setting if you ever encounter a weapon or something and you think it’s not safe stay away from it go tell an adult.”