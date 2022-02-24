LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) said one man is in custody after leading police on a chase.

Authorities say they responded to an emergency call on Huntsville Road just after Noon on Wednesday. Officers were stopped by a woman who was upset about the tires on her vehicle being slashed and told officers that her boyfriend had slashed them.

In a report, law enforcement saw a man running towards a black Ford F-150.

According to authorities, 30-year-old Douglas J. Knighten, Jr. got in the truck and drove it directly at a patrol vehicle. The officer in that car tried to back out of the way, but the truck hit the front of the police vehicle and took off.

Officers say Knighten was driving extremely recklessly as he tried to escape from them, swerving into oncoming traffic several times. Eventually, Knighten drove into Veteran’s Park where authorities say he caused extensive damage to the ball fields there.

The chase then continued onto Cox Creek Parkway and into the neighborhoods between Huntsville Road and Veterans Drive. Officers say several times during the pursuit, Knighten tried running them off the road.

Knighten then crashed into another vehicle on Veterans Drive. He tried to drive away from that wreck when he hit another police vehicle and continued to drive south.

Law enforcement was able to conduct a pit maneuver, which they say didn’t stop the vehicle, but did slow it down. Knighten kept driving south on Richards Street to the dead-end of Riverside Street where he drove through a wooded area and stopped.

From there, police say he ran on foot towards Wilson Lake. He stayed on the river bank and kept heading west.

Officers were able to convince Knighten to give up due to the water being so cold, they said. He was arrested without incident.

Knighten faces charges of felony attempt to elude, first-degree attempted assault, third-degree domestic violence, first-degree criminal mischief, felony leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence.

He was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $23,000 bond.