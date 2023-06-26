LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Florence man has been arrested in connection to several items being taken from a home after the couple who owned it died, authorities say.

36-year-old Steven James Pickering was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of property, first-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft of property.

Between June 14 and June 18, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said a home on Arnold Lane in the Petersville community had been burglarized several times after the couple who lived there had recently died.

A boat, three kayaks, two ATVs, numerous tools, electronics and antiques were reportedly stolen, authorities said.

On June 20, investigators and deputies carried out a search warrant at Pickering’s house when he wasn’t there, and found the boat, an ATV, tools, electronics and other miscellaneous items.

Two kayaks, a welder, a small ATV and collectible Cabbage Patch Dolls in their original boxes are still missing, according to the LCSO.

Pickering was found and taken into custody a few days after the sheriff’s office posted on social media asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information on the items that haven’t been found yet is asked to call Investigator Hogue at (256) 760-5761.