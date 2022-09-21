LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One man has been arrested after several drugs, including fentanyl, were found in his Killen hotel room, according to law enforcement.

Florence Police said agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force searched a hotel room at the Lakeview Inn and Suites on Monday. During that search, they found 45 Fentanyl pills, powder fentanyl, cocaine, spice, and methamphetamine, officials said.

Chance Thompson was arrested and charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Lauderdale County Drug Task Force officials said Florence Police, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Sheffield Police, and Killen Police all helped with the investigation.