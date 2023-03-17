FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities confirmed that a Sheffield man is facing a slew of sexual-related charges involving minors.

35-year-old Thomas Eugene Armstead was arrested on Thursday after an investigation, where the Florence Police Department (FPD) said he used Snapchat to ask an underage girl for a nude picture.

According to FPD, Armstead is accused of sending several obscene videos and images to the girl between July 2022 and February 2023 via Snapchat.

On November 22, 2022, FPD said Armstead asked the girl to send him a picture of herself.

Armstead (Florence Police Dept.)

Following his arrest, Armstead was charged with one count of solicitation of the production of child pornography and 14 counts of transmitting obscene material to a child.

He remains in the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $750,000 bond.