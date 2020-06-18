Man accused of trying to run over Franklin County deputy with stolen vehicle

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – A Franklin County deputy fired at a vehicle after the driver tried to run him over Thursday morning, the sheriff said.

Nathan Lowe, 20, was in the Franklin County Jail awaiting charges after the incident, Franklin County Sheriff Franklin Oliver said.

A woman picked up Lowe on Highway 24 near Belgreen and stopped at a convenience store around 6 a.m., Oliver said. Lowe then stole a “military-grade” vehicle from nearby, he said, and began driving the wrong way down Highway 24.

A deputy who responded confronted Lowe and fired shots at the vehicle’s tires when Lowe tried to run over him, according to Oliver.

Deputies and Russellville police were able to take Lowe into custody at the intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 43, according to Oliver.

The deputy was not hurt. Oliver said he will not be placed on administrative leave because the shots he fired were at the vehicle and not Lowe himself.