FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a recent theft at the Shoals Gold Record Room in Florence, according to police.

Florence Police Department’s Sgt. Ryan Kelly confirmed James Stephen Suber, Jr. was charged with first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary.

Kelly said Suber was wanted in connection to the April 8 theft at 201 South Court Street, where he took a blue autographed guitar out of a display case and a gold record off the wall after entering the building around 1:42 p.m.

Suber then fled the area, authorities said.

Martin Abroms with the Gold Record Room told News 19 that the stolen guitar, a turquoise Fender Telecaster, was worth around $5,000 to $8,000. It had been autographed by Rick Hall, Jimmy Johnson, David Hood, Spooner Oldham and a few others.

Abroms said the guitar was slightly damaged once returned, but they will work to get it restored.

Kelly said tips from the public helped identify Suber and led detectives to obtain warrants for his arrest.

After finding him, detectives questioned Suber and recovered the items. He was then taken into custody and booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center where he remains on a $45,000 bond.

(Photo courtesy of Martin Abroms, Shoals Gold Record Room)

The local business thanked the Florence Police for recovering the specialty items in a social media post on Wednesday.

“Thanks to good security camera video footage provided by the 201 South Building, a quick social media posting of the person of interest, and the quick work of Detective Justin Whitten and the others at Florence Police Department, the guitar that was stolen (and a gold record display) was quickly recovered,” Abroms said.