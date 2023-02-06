FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Florence man accused of using another person’s information to take thousands of dollars from an ATM has been arrested.

The Florence Police Department (FPD) said Nicolas Wayne Smith used someone’s “identifying information” to pull $1,200 from the Listerhill ATM at 2995 Hough Road on Feb. 23, 2022.

Smith then went to the Listerhill ATM at 301 West College Street the following day, this time pulling $2,000 from the victim’s account, police said.

The FPD was able to obtain warrants for Smith, leading to his arrest on Feb. 4.

Smith was charged with two counts of identity theft, third-degree theft of property and second-degree theft of property.

He remains in the custody of the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $76,000 bond.