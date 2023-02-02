FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — One man was arrested after court records say he broke into a County Clerk’s Office during off-hours and stole $115.62 and two blankets.

An investigator with the Florence Police Department wrote in a court filing that 35-year-old Jose Maurice Towns was captured on surveillance camera breaking into a local “government building” on Jan. 31.

The investigator said Towns did this before the bank was open, around 6:04 a.m. at 102 S. Court Street in Florence.

He was found a short while after police responded to the call of a possible burglary, not far from the scene.

During an interview, Towns admitted to being in that building after the “evidence” was presented to him, showing that he was indeed inside the bank.

After interviewing Towns, detectives charged him with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property.

Towns (Lauderdale Co. Detention Center)

At the time this article was published, Towns was still in the custody of the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

He is currently being held on a $15,500 bond.