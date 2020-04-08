MAKE SOME NOISE! Let your appreciation for Florence frontline heroes be heard at noon

FLORENCE, Ala. — Florence Mayor Steve Holt and the city council want you to make some noise!

They’ve asked for the community to join them from wherever they are for about ten minutes of praise at noon on April 8 in appreciation for essential workers on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

That includes healthcare workers, first responders, grocery store employees, fuel station attendants, and so many more.

“All these people that are essential public servants for us they are working, most of them 24/7, the departments, and this is a chance to just to celebrate to say thank you—to have a little bit of fun with it in a time of crisis to say thank you to all these people,” said Mayor Holt.

The mayor asked for citizens to clap their hands, honk their horns, play instruments—anything they can do to boost morale and remind the City of Florence that we are in this together.