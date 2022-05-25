FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 26-year-old retired police horse named Bullet passed away this week, according to Florence Police.

According to a Facebook post from the Florence Police Department, Bullet spent 17 years with the department before retiring from service in December 2021. He passed away on May 23 at the age of 26.

Florence Police say Bullet was “fearless, selfless, reliable and adventurous.” They also credited him with building confidence in new members of the unit, and that included officers and other horses.

Bullet started as a mounted unit with Mobile Police, clearing the streets and keeping people safe during Mardi Gras, before working at the North Campground in Talladega. He came to live and work alongside Florence Police in 2005.

(Florence Police Department)

(Florence Police Department)

He was also an award-winning horse.

Florence Police say Bullet finished second overall in the Regional Mounted Police Obstacle Training Competition. During the contest, he competed in an obstacle course, cowboy shooting, and equitation evaluation.

“More than anything, Bullet enjoyed the love he received at home in Florence while working First Friday, the 4th of July, and many other events,” Florence Police wrote on Facebook. “Thank you Bullet for your years of service.”