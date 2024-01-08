FLORENCE, Ala (WHNT) — Florence City Schools (FCS) says long-time District 5 school board member Laura Hardeman has died.

In a statement on Monday, the school system said that Hardeman was a former teacher with the system whose career spanned four decades. She also served on the Florence City Board of Education for 15 years.

The system said Hardeman was known for her kind and positive spirit and her legacy goes far beyond the classroom.

“For some people, education is more than a job; for Laura Hardeman, it was a part of her way of life,” Superintendent Dr. Jimmy Shaw said. “She gave as a teacher; she gave to the children, the community, and this town for most of her adult life, and we’ll be forever grateful for that.”

During Hardeman’s time with the board, the FCS said the school district saw several milestones including building and completing Florence Middle School, the establishment of the Florence Academy of Fine Arts and the founding of the W.C. Handy Early Childhood Development Center.

Funeral Arrangements have not yet been announced.