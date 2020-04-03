Logan’s Roadhouse in Muscle Shoals donates all food in pantry & freezer to church feeding families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — Different organizations around the Tennessee Valley have been stepping up to help feed families in need.

In Sheffield, Ekklesia Ministries has been providing hot lunches for students during the day and dinners for families in the evenings. However, Lead Pastor Kobee Fitzgerald said purchasing food in stores has become a struggle. Logan’s Roadhouse in Muscle Shoals heard about the church’s need and donated all the food in their pantry and freezer.

“We have everything from ribeye steaks to baby back ribs that we’re going to be serving the community all week and even into next week and the week to come,” said Fitzgerald. “There is a place that there is hope in Christ and there is a place where you can receive help in your time of need.”

Pastor Fitzgerald said it is a blessing to help families during these trying times. Lunches for students are given out each day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinners for families are given out each day from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Ekklesia Ministries is located at 3007 Hatch Boulevard in Sheffield.