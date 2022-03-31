MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – Four Muscle Shoals City Schools were placed on lockdown Thursday morning after a student at McBride Elementary School brought a gun to school.

Muscle Shoals City Schools Superintendent Dr. Chad Holden said a school resource officer was made aware at 7:56 a.m. that a student at McBride could possibly have a gun with them to school. At that time McBride and Muscle Shoals Middle School were placed on a “Code Red” lockdown while Muscle Shoals High School and Muscle Shoals Career Academy were placed on a “Code Yellow” lockdown because of their location within walking distance of McBride.

The student was located in a classroom and detained without incident, according to Holden. He added the male student was found to have a handgun in his possession and was taken to the Muscle Shoals Police Department to be interviewed.

Holden said, “We appreciate the quick and professional response of the SRO, the Muscle Shoals Police Department, and all school personnel. We also appreciate the heroic act of the students who reported seeing the weapon on campus. If you see something, say something! These students did that today.”

Holden said all schools were safe and had resumed normal day-to-day operations at 9:15 a.m.

Holden ended his released statement by saying, “We also appreciate the public’s understanding of our top priority in situations like these of keeping students and staff safe. While notification of the public is extremely important, we are only able to do that when we know the situation is diffused and everyone is safe. Circumstances like these are stressful on all involved to say the least, but our first priority is always protecting

our children and staff in our schools.”