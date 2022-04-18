FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — National Crime Victims’ Rights Week begins Sunday, April 24 and goes through April 30. Victim’s Services with the Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office and Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL) will be hosting Victim Service Provider’s Resource Fair for the public.

This year’s theme for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is, Rights, Access, Equity for all victims. Help crime victim survivors find their justice.

VOCAL will be honoring and remembering victims of crime by placing white crosses with the victims’ pictures in front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse during the week.

The annual VOCAL candlelight vigil will be held on Tuesday, April 26 at 7 p.m. at Wilson Park on 217 E. Tuscaloosa Street. The rain site will be Florence First Baptist Church, 2235 Wood Avenue.

The week will end with the Victim Service Provider’s Resource Fair. The fair will include activities for children and free information about various victim service provider agencies in the area. The fair will also be held at Wilson Park.

The event will have keynote speaker Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. Other speakers will include Lauderdale County District Attorney, Chris Connolly and representatives from several other advocacy centers such as: Cramer Children’s Center, Safe Place, The Healing Place, One Place of Shoals, Lauderdale County Children’s Policy Council and Shoals Homicide Survivors.

Learn more about National Crime Victims’ Rights Week visit The Office for Victims of Crime website. Learn more about VOCAL here. The Shoals Chapter of VOCAL is also on Facebook.