FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A proclamation is set to be announced for Special Olympian Pryce Holcombe on June 30 at 8 p.m. at Wilson Park.

Pryce Holcombe has been involved with the Special Olympics for 17 years and started with golf at the age of eight. He has trained in Alabama and competed in various athletics in addition to golf.

This year, in Berlin, Holcombe and his father received a gold medal in golf.

In Berlin, Holcombe competed with his father, Les, as his unified partner in golf. The pair have competed in two other competitions:

2019 Special Olympics North America Golf Championship in Tennessee

2022 Special Olympics USA Games

At Wilson Park in Florence on June 30 at 8 p.m., Mayor Andrew Betterton is set to proclaim that the weekend of June 30 through July 2, 2023 as Pryce Holcombe Weekend and present Pryce a key to the city for his gold medal.

The proclamation ceremony is set to be held during the weekly Stars and Guitars Event.

Holcombe will parade in a red convertible with a police escort from the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum to Wilson Park for the proclamation.

The public is encouraged to show up with red, white and blue to celebrate the July 4th holiday.

To learn more about Pryce Holcombe, visit the Special Olympics USA Website here.