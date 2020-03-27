Local principal staying positive in empty elementary school halls

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – A local school principal is getting a bit lonely without the students. School campuses around the country are temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

W.A. Threadgill Primary School Principal Matthew Syesta is still hanging around the empty hallways, eating lunch alone, riding an office chair or tricycle down the hall, playing a little one on zero basketball, and copying his face. You know, doing important principal type stuff.

The staff wanted to let the students know they are missed and to remind them to stay healthy and be safe.

Alabama students will finish out the rest of the school year in their homes, Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday.

If your school is doing something creative like this, let us know! Just send us the information by hitting the “Suggest a Correction” button.

