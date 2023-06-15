MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – Northwest-Shoals Community College (NWSCC) will be offering a STEAM summer camp for kids entering first through seventh grade in the fall.

Each day will consist of different STEAM, science, technology, engineering, art and math, activities.

NWSCC Child Development Center’s coordinator, Jacque Jefferys, says the activities will put an emphasis on STEAM in the Shoals area.

“Our camp participants that are going into the fifth grade and older will experience building and programming a robot, as well as other STEAM-related activities,” said Jefferys. “The younger participants will learn science, technology, engineering, art and math concepts through meaningful activities and experiences as it relates to the Shoals area.”

The deadline to register is July 10, and the registration fee is $90 a child. There are limited spaces. To register one child, click here. To register multiple children, click here.

The camp will take place inside the Patriot Center on campus. Healthy snacks will be provided.

Parents are asked to drop their children off promptly at 8 a.m., and each day will end at 12 p.m. There will be a Family Fair on Friday, July 21, to conclude the camp.

For more information about the program, parents can contact the Child Development Center at (256) 331-5245 or send an email here.