MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – The 8U Muscle Shoals All-Star team qualified for the Little League World Series. They will be holding a homerun derby to cover travel costs on Sunday, July 24.

The team has already played in the district, state and regional championship games in 2022. However, this is the first time that the team has qualified for the World Series in a decade.

The Little League World Series will be held on July 29 – August 7. Head coach Will Kelley told News 19 that it will cost around $15,000 to rent enough hotel rooms for his team.

“We’re about $5,000 away from our goal,” Kelley said. “If we can just get our rooms paid for, that would be unbelievable.”

Easton Allen, one of the team’s players, told News 19 that he’s very excited to make it to the World Series.

“I just like coming out and having fun and playing with my ball team,” Allen said.

The team will host a homerun derby on July 24 at Gattman Park. Participants will be divided by age group. It will cost $20 to participate.

To make a donation, you can also contact Emily Kelley at (256) 394-2406.