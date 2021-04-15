Listerhill Foundation surprises Harlan Elementary students with new shoes Thursday morning

FLORENCE, Ala. — Students at Harlan Elementary School in Florence received a special surprise when they arrived Thursday morning.

The Listerhill Foundation surprised every student with a brand-new pair of athletic shoes for the Kicks for Kids program.

Because of the pandemic, this is the first event held since the program was launched at Leighton Elementary in January 2020.

The foundation said providing the shoes boosts self-esteem and helps students reach their highest potential.

“We’re celebrating these kids and congratulating them on who they are and their importance in our community—their importance in our society” Listerhill Credit Union President and CEO Brad Green said. “Our token of appreciation is this pair of shoes and some socks and just to celebrate them and congratulate them for what they do.”

The Listerhill Foundation distributed more than 380 pairs of shoes for this morning’s event.