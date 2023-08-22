MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – The Listerhill Foundation has announced its second annual golf tournament to benefit Kicks for Kids at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

The tournament is a four-man scramble, and will take place on Friday, August 25, at 8:00 a.m. with a shotgun start.

Kicks for Kids is a Listerhill Foundation that benefits local elementary schools in underserved areas. They provide a new pair of brand-name athletic shoes and five pair of socks to every student in the school, regardless of their need.

Over the last three years, the foundation has provided shoes to 3,668 local students in 11 schools. The plans have been made to give away shoes in at least six additional schools during the 2023-24 school year.

“Listerhill’s mission is to improve the lives of the people in our community. We really want to find ways to make a positive impact,” Listerhill Credit Union CEO, Brad Green, said. “A pair of shoes that fit properly has a big impact on a child’s physical activity, can improve behavior and concentration in the classroom, and have a very positive influence on the child’s self-esteem.”

For more information about the tournament or the Listerhill Foundation, you can visit the foundation’s website.