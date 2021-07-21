Lineup announced for Alabama Music Showcase & Concert in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Event organizers have announced the lineup for The Alabama Music Showcase and Concert on the grounds of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.

From 1-10:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, bands from all around the Yellowhammer State will be performing to close out the W.C. Handy Music Festival.

In addition, there will be shopping vendors, food, kid’s activities, and more at the event that organizers say has something for everyone.

A portion of the event’s proceeds will support community outreaches sponsored by Florence’s own Distinguished Productions.

The lineup includes:

1-5 p.m. DJ James Beckwith Common Ground Band Justin Miller Rev.Reeves & Band Night Shift Band Twisted Country Band Anna Kate Warner Kari Erickson from American Idol

5-7 p.m. Guitarist Norris Jones and Off The Chain Melody Holt Howell Sledge Revue Saxophonist Alex Banks

7:15 p.m. Tyler Jones Band Pat Jamar Darien Omar

8:15 p.m. Block Party Kick-off with rappers Geoffrey G Mane Robinson, Jacob aka Slitha Finesse, and Mic Stan

9:15 p.m. Block Party continues with DJ Hunter Jackson from My 101.5 Special Guests Katlyn Barnes, Rhyal Knight, Conner Simmons, HOLLIS, and Yes Trespassing!



Tickets cost $10 each and can be purchased at the gate or online in advance.

For more information on the Showcase, call (256) 710-1558 or visit the Distinguished Productions Facebook page.