Lightning strike ignites gas line fire in Rogersville Wednesday morning

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. — Emergency crews in Rogersville had York Drive blocked off at Miller Cemetery Wednesday morning for a gas line fire. Crews responded after one resident’s quick thinking.

Susan Parker said she made the 911 call after seeing the fire on her morning commute. She said she initially thought lightning struck a tree, but crews confirmed it hit a natural gas line that runs along the road.

The Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene, asking drivers to avoid the area.

Parker said she’s glad she made the call considering how dangerous the situation could have been. “I’d heard a big lightning strike and I didn’t think much about it and then when I rounded the curb there was a huge fire and I thought, with all this rain and it just struck a tree, I thought, wow, that’s really unusual because it was a very big fire so quickly,” Parker said. “Now that I found out it’s a gas line, that makes a lot of sense.”

Gas crews cleared the scene and reopened York Drive just after noon Wednesday.