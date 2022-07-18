FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A librarian received over 500,000 views on TikTok after posting a video about a 101-year-old yearbook from the now-defunct Coffee High School.

Jordan Collier is a local history and genealogy expert at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library. Collier told News 19 that he never expected so many people to be interested in the yearbook, but he’s happy to share local history with anyone who will listen.

“People have also reached out to me in the comments asking if I could go to the 1955 yearbook and find their grandfather, or asking follow-up questions about what history was like here at the time for people of color in the education system,” Collier said. “I’ve been doing a lot of research.”

Collier later told News 19 that he wants people to understand the important role that libraries play in their communities by offering several free services.

“All you need to do is get a library card and suddenly you can access the internet, you can build a resume, you can research,” Collier said. “We are a real democratizing force in our community.”

You can follow Collier’s finds on his TikTok account here.