LEXINGTON, Ala. (WHNT) – The E3 Club at Lexington Middle School is teaching students “adult skills,” such as tying a tie, how to do a proper handshake and how to change a tire.

The phrase “E3” stands for “empower, elevate, and equip.” Cole Mitchell, the teacher who hosts the club, told News 19 that he wants to teach his students things that will help them forever.

“The whole idea behind it is just to have a good outlet to connect with these middle school boys and to teach them some things that kind of go outside of the school, that they’re going to need for the rest of their lives,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell also said that they eventually want to invite professionals to come and teach lessons as well. Later on this year, they’re hoping to invite plumbers, carpenters, and many more.

You can find pictures of the students learning how to tie a tie here.