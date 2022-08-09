LEIGHTON, Ala. (WHNT) — A Colbert County man who was already facing multiple counts of sexual abuse of a teen girl has had several rape charges added to his case, according to court documents.

Edward Clarence Jenkins was arrested after turning himself in at the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office in April 2022. At the time, he was charged with five counts of second-degree sodomy and one count of second-degree sexual abuse.

Now, online court records show 19 charges of second-degree rape have been added to the case against Jenkins.

On August 4, court documents show that Jenkins was indicted, along with a warrant being issued for his arrest. According to Colbert County authorities, Jenkins has remained in their custody since his April arrest on a $200,000 bond.

Online court records show the sexual abuse involved a girl between the ages of 12 and 15.

Court records say that the victim went to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office to report the abuse, and provided investigators with a video showing Jenkins driving a vehicle with the victim in the passenger seat, leaning into Jenkins’ lap.

The video shows Jenkins with his arm around the victim, rubbing her back and then placing his hands into her pants, court records say. This was recorded as Jenkins had picked up the victim to bring her to a doctor’s appointment in Muscle Shoals.

According to the same court documents, Jenkins openly admitted to the alleged abuse, saying that he and the victim had been engaging in oral sex on several different occasions, happening over a period of eight to nine months.

Jenkins told investigators the victim was around 13 when the oral sex began, according to court documents. He also provided a written statement of the incident in the video, saying he was trying to comfort her by rubbing her back.

According to the online court records, both the victim and Jenkins signed consent for their phones to be digitally analyzed after Jenkins admitted to sending and receiving obscene photographs with the victim.

Court documents say Jenkins told investigators that he planned on turning himself in because he could not live with what he did.

An arraignment has been scheduled for September 6.