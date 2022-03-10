COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The small town of Leighton was the backdrop to a community event with the Salvation Army Thursday.

Community leaders handed out blankets, pillows, and some grocery items out to residents. Dozens of cars lined up to receive their goods and chat with one another.

Leighton councilmember Joel Hogan, who organized the event, says the community is often overlooked, but you won’t find a nicer and friendlier city.

“The community of Leighton is very family-oriented,” Hogan told News 19. “I can’t go to the dollar store without purchasing something and at least talking to three people. So that’s what type of community we are.”

Hogan says they try to hold similar events often, and that the town plans to invest more in the community to make it that much stronger.