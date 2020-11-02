Leighton Elementary moving to virtual classes for the next two weeks

LEIGHTON, Ala. – Classes are going virtual for two weeks at one Colbert County elementary school.

Leighton Elementary announced Saturday that several staff members are under quarantine and the decision was made due to the lack of substitutes.

Classes will be taught virtual from Monday, November 2 through Friday, November 13, with in-person classes resuming Monday, November 16.

Parents of students who are unable to access virtual assignments can pick up assignments in the drive-thru meal line.

Assignments will be distributed Wednesday, November 4 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.