Legends Steakhouse in Florence closes permanently

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. — Many businesses are adjusting their hours or temporarily closing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have unfortunately closed their doors for good.

Legends Steakhouse in Florence announced that on April 1, they would be shutting down permanently. The restaurant has been in its location at the corner of Seminary and Mobile Streets in downtown Florence since 2006. In a Facebook post, the restaurant said, "During these trying times of uncertainty, we wish for everyone to stay healthy and safe."

Anyone with unused gift certificates may call the Legends Restaurant LLC corporate office for information on how to redeem. That number is (931) 762-8134.