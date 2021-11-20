‘Legacy ride’ concludes with donation in honor of fallen Sheffield officer

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — Local biker charities will tell you few made a better difference during the holidays than the late Sgt. Nick Risner of the Sheffield Police Department.

“He was really instrumental in making sure kids in the community had good Christmases,” Bikers Against Bullies Shoals chapter member Macey McBride said. “Kids for him [were] a big weakness.”

Bikers from the shoals banded together at Riverfront Park Saturday to raise funds for Shoals Angels. Members from Bikers Backing The Blue said Risner was a big contributor to the Christmas charity.

Participants then took part in a memorial motorcycle ride to the Sheffield Municipal Building to gift a check to the charity, with Lt. Chris Tate receiving the $2,505.

“He spent every year around Christmas, most of the time coming out of his own pockets to make sure other children had a good Christmas,” McBride said. “He would go get bikes and things of that nature so we really wanted to make sure that we continue what Nick (did).”