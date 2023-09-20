LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man was arrested in Lauderdale County on Monday after allegedly being found with roughly 10,000 fentanyl pills.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, while monitoring a business for ‘drug activity’ in Lexington, drug task force agents witnessed a man pull in.

The man, identified by authorities as 38-year-old Lance Rashad Watkins, got out of his vehicle. Officers described what he did next, “The driver [Watkins] went to a car and retrieved something by a car. The driver then picked up a package outside of the business and then left.”

Deputies stopped Watkins in the 5700 block of Highway 101 near Elgin where they issued a search warrant.

Roughly 10,000 fentanyl pills pills were seized, adding up to about 880 grams and valued at nearly $100,000.

Watkins was arrested and charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and attempting to commit a controlled substance crime.