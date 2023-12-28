LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Lauderdale County authorities have identified the person whose remains were found in the woods by a hunter on December 13.

In a news conference on Thursday afternoon, Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said that the remains belonged to Bradley Eugene Lard, who was last seen around February 28, 2019. Identification was made using dental records and other cranial scans.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says a hunter found human remains in Lauderdale County on County Road 6 west of Highway 157 near a wooded area on December 13. LCSO Chief Deputy Matt Horton said the hunter discovered a human skull, which sparked a multi-day search for additional materials.

“The rest of the items that were located by investigators, they had to process that and when I say process that means they had to move earth and dirt and try to recover as much as they could,” said Horton.

The week the remains were found, Horton said they were unsure how long the remains had been in the secluded area, but that the remains showed that it couldn’t have been recent.

Lard disappeared shortly before his 40th birthday. Detectives with the LCSO at the time said Lard had nothing with him that they could track. No cellphone, credit card, or even a bank account.

When Lard went missing, investigators said there were conflicting reports of where he was last seen – though one of the most promising was that he may have been near the intersection of Alabama 157 and County Road 10 in the Cloverdale community.

On November 22, 2022, Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. LCSO Sergeant Matt Burbank says this reward is still available.

The sheriff’s office isn’t making a determination on if foul play was involved at this time.

“We’re still investigating all avenues of manner of death,” Burbank said. “That’s yet to be determined. If there was foul play involved, we obviously want to pursue justice for the victim.”

Sheriff Hamilton said the case remains open as they wait for reports from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, and look into new evidence found beside the remains.