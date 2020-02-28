Lawsuit filed in deadly Shoal creek boat crash

Lauren Cowart and her 5-year-old daughter Blakely lost their lives during a crash on Shoal Creek last June.

Both the owner and the operator of a boat involved in a deadly crash last year in the Shoals now face a lawsuit.

According to the Times Daily, a lawsuit was filed Thursday by Lauren's mother Elizabeth and Blakely's father Jason.

The operator, Ross Newton Wooten III and the boat's owner, Susan Borden, are defendants.
Investigators say both of the victims were riding with Wooten when he crashed into another boat.

His blood-alcohol level was at 0.121, well over the legal limit of 0.8.

