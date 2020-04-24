Law firm offers free simple wills to veterans, first responders, and medical workers

FLORENCE, Ala. — Florence law firm McCutcheon and Hamner announced it is renewing its Wills for Warriors program.

The firm started Wills for Warriors in 2007 as a way to give back to veterans and active duty military as well as first responders.

This time around, the firm is adding healthcare professionals to that list. They said that healthcare workers are warriors as well and they cannot imagine the courage it takes to enter a hospital or clinic every day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’ll save you money because we do it for free and at the end of the day, having a will is something that everyone ought to have and it’s our way of saying thank you for what you’re doing with the courage, commitment, and bravery that you’re showing in these troubled times, so thank you,” said Thomas McCutcheon.

To request a questionnaire for a simple will, visit McCutcheon and Hamner’s website.

