FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people were arrested after police say multiple drugs and guns were found during a home search.

According to the Florence Police Department (FPD), agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force (LCDTF) searched an apartment on Hawthorne Street in Florence on October 20.

After the search, officials claim a total of 70 fentanyl pills were found inside and outside the home. Additionally, packaging for distributing those pills, scales, marijuana, and several handguns were found, according to LCDTF.

Officials say the weight of the pills was around eight grams.

Three people were arrested in connection to the home search:

Pictured (L to R): Xavier Keshun King, Deandre O’Neal Johnson, and Jameson DaShawn Hogans (Photo: Florence Police Department)

Jameson DaShawn Hogans, 20, of Florence: Trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl), second-degree marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Agents say more charges could follow.

The drug task force was assisted in these arrests by Florence Police, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office.