FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lauderdale County Sherriff’s Office seized 68 dogs in an animal cruelty case this week, and now shelter officials say they don’t have enough room for the animals.

Temporary crates and kennels are lining the shelter hallways and fenced yard.

Director Cheryl Jones said the shelter was already at capacity when the animals arrived on Friday and Saturday.

“We obviously have needs for fosters, and adopters,” Jones said. “We are working with some rescue partners. We have some dogs scheduled to leave on Friday, so anyone who could short-term foster from now until Friday would be awesome.”

Lauderdale Florence Animal Services also needs volunteers to help with a number of jobs, including dog walking.

The shelter is accepting donations, including dog toys, food and shavings.