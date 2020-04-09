Lauderdale County woman creates headbands to relieve ear pain from face masks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, some healthcare workers have concerns about pain caused by face masks. A woman in Lauderdale County is offering some relief.

Sarah Nix creates floral headbands for The Baby’s Room in Florence. She said she saw an idea online and was able to use excess material from work to create and sell adult headbands that people can wear to relieve ear pain caused by face masks.

Each headband has large buttons on the sides that the mask wraps around instead of a person's ears. Nix said this started out as a project for a few people but has grown to be so much more.

“I love coming up with new ideas and different designs and anything that I can do creative,” said Nix. “Being able to help this many people has been really amazing.”

Nix said in the past two weeks she has already sold more than 500 headbands. Anyone who would like to purchase one can connect with her on Facebook.