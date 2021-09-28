Lauderdale County teen killed in wreck

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A Killen teenager was killed in a wreck in Lauderdale County on Tuesday.

State troopers say a 16-year-old was driving a pickup truck that left the road and hit a tree. The teen died at the scene of the crash.

State troopers say the wreck happened around 3:10 p.m. on County Road 71, about three miles south of Lexington.

Area volunteer fire departments, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and EMS crews were called to the scene.

Lexington Mayor Sandra Burroughs confirmed the teen was a student at Lexington High School.

Lauderdale County School released a statement: “On behalf of Superintendent Jerry Hill and the Lauderdale County Board of Education, we would like to extend our deepest sympathy to Lexington School and community as they grieve over the loss of a student. We ask that you honor the privacy of the students’ family and remember them at this time. We are committed to serving the needs of the students and employees of Lexington in the days and weeks to come. Additional counselors and support staff will be on campus at Lexington tomorrow to work with students and employees. Today we are all Bear Strong!”

Troopers continue to investigate.