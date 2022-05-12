(WHNT) — A Lauderdale County student was hospitalized after being accidentally run over by a school resource officer on Thursday.

The incident happened at Central High School during a “mock crash” event to demonstrate the effects of driving under the influence ahead of prom season.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said the student was laying on the ground as part of the demonstration, when the school resource officer backed up the vehicle over them. Another student was inside the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The student was airlifted to Birmingham for treatment, but there was no update on her condition.

The school resource officer was placed on paid leave, according to Singleton. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating the case.