FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The hourly pay for Lauderdale County School Resource Officers (SROs) has increased from $15 to $20.

Lauderdale County SRO Supervisor Shane Keeton told News 19 that this pay raise will be very helpful in attracting and retaining new SROs.

“Whenever you bring good pay, you bring good people in,” Keeton said. “If it were up to us we’d pay them $100 an hour, because school safety is a big deal.”

Keeton said the cost of the pay raise is being split between the Lauderdale County Board of Education and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

The pay raise also comes with a $400 uniform credit to help officers pay for their equipment.