LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a pack of dogs that have reportedly attacked livestock.

According to authorities, there have been reports made about a group of dogs roaming in the Central Community.

News 19 has spoken with one resident in the area, who says the dogs allegedly killed around 15 goats that belonged to her neighbor on Haddock Lane.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, says there was more livestock that the dogs attacked but did not kill, leaving the owner to pick up the pieces.

She stated there were several ducks killed by the dogs, too.

The LCSO is asking residents in the area to be aware of their surroundings, and if you see the dogs roaming in your area to contact them at 256-760-5757, or call 911.